Jubin Nautiyal’s latest track ‘Mann Uda Uda Jaye’ from ‘Dear Dia’ hits the speakers

Mumbai: Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal’s latest track ‘Mann Uda Uda Jaye’ from the movie ‘Dear Dia’ is out now.

Producer Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha shares that it is a Kannada language film with no songs being released in Hindi with five tracks sung by well-known singers.

Directed by K.S. Ashoka, the movie is produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha under the name of Netrix Entertainment. It stars Mihika Kushwaha, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Ujjwal Sharma in the prominent roles.

Kamlesh, who is the producer of the film, shares how he believes that the film ‘Dear Dia’ will propel it to the top on the super hit movie list. “It was a super hit movie in the Kannada language with no songs and we have added five beautiful songs, sung by iconic singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, Palak Muchhal and Jyotica Tangri. And the movie is going to blast,” he says.

The movie is a love tale. Songs are sung by Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jyotica Tangri, ‘Dear Dia’ will be released on June 10 in theatres.