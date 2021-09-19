Spread the love



















Jude Law inspired Ruth Wilson to produce ‘True Things’



Los Angeles: Actor Jude Law inspired actress Ruth Wilson to produce the movie ‘True Things’, when he first gave her Deborah Kay Davies’ novel to read back in 2011.

Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter: “I was working with Jude Law on a play called Anna Christie, and he was being sent material by his agents in various books to option for films.”

“He read ‘True Things’ by Deborah Kay Davies and he thought there was something in it. So he gave it to me to read and he said: ‘Just have a look at this and see if you think it’s got something that’s worth making into a film.'”

She added: “And I agreed with him. At the time, this was like 2012, although there were female-led stories, it didn’t feel like there was something very, truly subjective and seen through a really intimate feminine lens. Reading the book, what stood out to me was (Kate’s) brutal honesty about how this character sees the world and her own choices.”

“But I thought what was really interesting was how universal the kind of story was: you know that sort of infatuation you have when you first fall in love and when you project everything onto that person.”

Wilson thought it was a universal experience that lot of people have.

“I know lots of people like Kate. She’s not dissimilar entirely from aspects of myself. A lot of people, women in particular, who have seen the film feel the story really resonates with them. They understand it. It’s familiar.”

Along with producing the movie, Wilson also stars as Kate, a woman who embarks on a dangerous relationship with a rough stranger, played by Tom Burke.

Ruth revealed she initially wasn’t sure if Burke was right for the role but director Harry Wootliff convinced her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...