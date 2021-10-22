Spread the love



















Judge Acquits Journalist Vittala Malekudiya, His Father Lingappa Accused of having Ties to Maoists

Mangaluru: It was indeed a happy ending after nearly nine years for the wrongly accused father and son duo, after Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati of the Third Additional District and Sessions court on Thursday, 21 October 2021 acquitted now, journalist Vittala Malekudiya, and his father Lingappa Malekudiya, who were accused of having ties to Maoists. On March 3, 2012, the police searched the journalist’s house in Kuthlur, Belthangady taluk on the periphery of the Kudremukh National Park and arrested them.

Their Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone said, “The police had seized binoculars, groceries, and a book on Revolutionary Bhagat Singh – and letters to the government, wherein Vittala had made appeals for the construction of roads, had called for a boycott of elections among others. In the aftermath of his house being searched, a case was registered against the father-son duo under IPC Sections 120 (B) and Sections 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act.

L-R: DYFI Leader Muneer Katipalla, Lingappa Malekudiya, Vittala Malekudiya and Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady

Hegde further said, “Vittala and his father subsequently spent three months in prison, during which time the journalist even appeared for an examination. When in jail several political leaders including CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat visited the jail. The issue was also raised in the parliament by a Kerala MP M B Rajesh, and now Vittala got justice, after being acquitted by the Judge”.

Mangalore University Student Vittala Malekudiya wrote his Journalism exam in jail with handcuffs on

It is learnt that Vittala was a first-year student pursuing journalism at Mangalore University when he was arrested. He lived along with his family in Kuthlur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Naravi gram panchayat and they had to go on a two-hour trek through the forest from the nearest bus stop to reach home which is on the remote fringes of the jungle. Vittala was speaking regularly to journalists and was considered a point of contact to reach members of the Malekudiya community. There were instances of journalists staying with him at his house when they were in Dakshina Kannada to study the Naxal movement.

It was while they sojourned at his house that Vittala developed an interest in journalism. A few journalists working in Mangaluru agreed to support him and helped him gain admission to Mangalore University. They also helped him get books and imparted lessons in English. After his release from jail, he had even contested the gram panchayat and Zilla panchayat elections.

