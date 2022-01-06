Principal District and Sessions Judge Murlidhar Pai Inaugurates Police Annual Sports Meet 2021

Mangaluru: The Two-Day Annual Police Sports meet, was inaugurated at the District armed Reserve police Ground here on January 6.

Prior to the inauguration, seven police teams including a women’s team marched with elegance to the tune of the police band. Police commissioner Shashi Kumar welcomed the gathering.

In his welcome address, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have organized the two-day annual police sports meet today. 2021 was a very challenging year for the police department and you have seen many ups and downs but you all have accepted it positively. I feel proud of my colleagues and the police personnel who are well disciplined, committed and hard-working. Our police work very hard throughout the year for the betterment of society. By organizing the sports meet we are able to bring the police personnel and their families together. I want to congratulate the police team for all the arrangements they have done for the annual sports meet. Mangaluru is known as the educational hub having a seaport, airport and is also a tourist destination. Mangaluru is famous for tradition, culture and history. Many tourists come here from other states and countries and it is our duty to provide them safety. We have performed our duties well in the year 2021 and we will continue to serve better”.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Murlidhar Pai along with other dignitaries inaugurated the sports meet by releasing the dove and tri-colour balloons in the air. Later Judge Murlidhar Pai declared the police annual sports meet open. The Sports Torch was carried to the ground by the champion in the 2018 Sports Event, athlete Muthu Pawar CR, and handed over to the chief guest.

Winner of 6 Gold medals in the Asian Power Lifting and Bench Press held in Turkey, Deepa Vasudev Bhat was felicitated on the occasion by the police commissioner on the occasion.

Arthur D’Souza and his wife from Abu Dhabi donated 100 sunglasses for the Traffic Police on the occasion and the same was symbolically presented to the traffic police by the couple.

Addressing the gathering winner of 6 Gold medals in the Asian Power Lifting and Bench Press held in Turkey, Deepa Vasudev Bhat said, “I was nervous when I participated in the championship. Many are asking how you participated at this age. When I was in college, I was very much interested in sports but did not get the opportunity to continue. In 2018 I got an opportunity when I joined the gym. Many asked me, what I will gain at this age by participating in sports? We need to do something for society. My husband supported me a lot when I said that I wanted to participate in powerlifting. My son is also a powerlifter and he has won the gold medal in the commonwealth games in the year 2018. My daughter who is a national level Taekwondo player, won the gold and 2 silver medals at the state level championship meet held in Tumkur. Support from family members and a good coach can do wonders. I would like to thank police commissioner Shashi Kumar for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this annual police sports meet”.

Addressing the gathering MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank Mahabaleshwar M S said, “So far we thought that behind every successful man there is a woman but today Deepa has proved that behind every successful woman there is also a man. I congratulate Deepa and her husband Vasudev Bhat. Profession and hobbies are an important part of our day to day life. If you need to succeed in your profession you need to have good hobbies. Police commissioner Shashi Kumar is a living example of this and we have to be proud of it. Today all the participants have taken the oath and pledged to play with sportsmen spirit. I wish all the participants the very best”.

DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar delivered the vote of thanks. Barke police inspector Jyothirlinga Honnakatte compered the sports meet.