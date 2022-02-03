Just Out: ‘Pona Poyura’, third track from Vikram-starrer ‘Mahaan’



Chennai: ‘Pona Poyura’, the third single from director Karthik Subbaraj’s highly anticipated action thriller, ‘Mahaan’, featuring Vikram and Dhruv in the lead roles, has now been released.

The number, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, subtly conveys the message that when you love someone, you need to set the person you love free.

Produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film also features Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

Starting on February 10, the movie will premiere on Prime Video and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. It has been titled ‘Maha Purusha’ In Kannada.

‘Mahaan’ is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the ideal life as he sets out in a search for personal freedom. As he realises his dream of becoming a billionaire, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Does life give him a second chance to be a father?

This storyline is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.