Justice bulldozed?

Nineteen years young Ankita’s life submerged by narcissistic

delightful dreamy girl dreamed to frame her own world city

cornered crushed crumbled tortured dumped innocent angel

at last wash the hands but water not soft to take the stain ball

deadly drug abuse and prostitution were regular ‘services’

resort ruptured with filthy air, sucked peace into pieces

vulnerable girls are employed by politically powerful people

compelled illegal and illicit things or otherwise invited trouble

Body cremated crucial step for government but for parent a life

cowardly cover-up sins demolished resort bulldoze the witness

damaged evidences capped the crime protected the criminal

Medical science one flock, fake report pleased ‘power canal’

voice choked sanative scalded humanity belittled birth buried

a woman killed generation destroyed creator disgraced

where are the women politicians speak out throw yourself truly

come out party line fight for justice let women breathe freely

Let “ankita’s” live forever, show, women are not for show and slaking

conscientious hand that rocks the cradle rules the world self making

caring heart that sanctifies the universe creates humanity protecting

one voice one aim protects women, bow your head with grace talking

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

