Justice bulldozed?

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
Spread the love

Justice bulldozed?

Nineteen years young Ankita’s life submerged by narcissistic
delightful dreamy girl dreamed to frame her own world city
cornered crushed crumbled tortured dumped innocent angel
at last wash the hands but water not soft to take the stain ball
deadly drug abuse and prostitution were regular ‘services’
resort ruptured with filthy air, sucked peace into pieces
vulnerable girls are employed by politically powerful people
compelled illegal and illicit things or otherwise invited trouble

Body cremated crucial step for government but for parent a life
cowardly cover-up sins demolished resort bulldoze the witness
damaged evidences capped the crime protected the criminal

Medical science one flock, fake report pleased ‘power canal’
voice choked sanative scalded humanity belittled birth buried
a woman killed generation destroyed creator disgraced
where are the women politicians speak out throw yourself truly
come out party line fight for justice let women breathe freely

Let “ankita’s” live forever, show, women are not for show and slaking
conscientious hand that rocks the cradle rules the world self making
caring heart that sanctifies the universe creates humanity protecting
one voice one aim protects women, bow your head with grace talking

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

From The Author:


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here