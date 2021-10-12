Spread the love



















Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi sworn in as Chief Justice of K’taka HC



Bengaluru: Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was on Monday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on Monday.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice Awasthi in a function organised in the Glass House of the Raj Bhavan.

Justice Awasthi was serving in the Allahabad High Court before being appointed as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. He succeeds Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oak, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in August.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, ministers Govind Karajol, B.C. Patil, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and judges of the High Court and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Born on July 3, 1960, Justice Awasthi graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1986. He practised in civil, service, and educational matters at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

He also worked as Assistant Solicitor General at Lucknow before his elevation to the bench.

In a recent judgment, a division bench headed by Justice Awasthi at the Allahabad High Court underlined that the future of India depended on the revival of the river Ganga and every effort should be made in this direction, recalling the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while contesting Varanasi constituency about serving the Ganga.

