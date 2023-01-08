Justice Santhosh Hegde Unveils ‘I LOVE KUDLA’ Signage by Swacch Mangaluru Foundation

Mangaluru: To mark the relaunch of activities of Swacch Mangluru Abhiyan, the Swacch Mangaluru Foundation (inspired by Ramkrishna Math, Mangaluru) held the unveiling of the “I LOVE KUDLA”, signage at the University College, Hampanakatta here, on January 8.

The programme began with an invocation. Former MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik welcomed the gathering. Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Lokayukta, Karnataka Justice N Santhosh Hegde, unveiled the signage ‘I LOVE KUDLA’. Swami Raghuramanandaji of Ramakrishna Math inaugurated the stage programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Swamiji lauded the Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan that has become a model in the country worth emulating. He stressed the need to continue the good work done and appealed to the Swacch Mangaluru Foundation to carry on selfless service to society.

Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, Vice Chancellor, Mangaluru University, while participating in the Swacchatha Mission of Ramakrishna Math praised the selfless and dedicated service of the volunteers of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Santhosh Hegde described that human greed and selfishness have been the root cause of many ills and evils we face today. Instead of concentrating on seeking solutions to these problems, we ought to prevent the cause of human greed. This is also applicable to the problems we are facing at present in maintaining cleanliness and emphasized that if people become benevolent, selfless and responsive citizens, we would have a better society and a cleaner place.

Vikram Shetty, who designed “I LOVE KUDLA” was felicitated by the guests. D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru South and Premananda Shetty, Ex-Mayor, MCC were also present.

Abhishek Shetty compered the programme. Ranjan Bellarpady delivered the Vote of thanks.