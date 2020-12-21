Spread the love



















Juvenile Held in Police Head Constable Assault Case

Mangaluru: The police have arrested a Juvenile on December 21, in connection with the assault on Police Head Constable Ganesh Kamath.

On December 16, at around 11:30 am, Ganesh Kamath from Mangaluru North Police Station was on duty near New Chitra Junction. A two-wheeler suddenly stopped near him, dropped the pillion and sped away. The person who was dropped attacked Ganesh Kamath with a sharp weapon for no reason and fled from the spot.

PHC Ganesh Kamath sustained injuries in the incident. In this connection, a case was registered in the Mangaluru East Police station under Cr No 111/2020 u/s 332,353,307 r/w 34 IPC.

It had already been mentioned that the perpetrators of the crime had been identified during the course of investigations and one of the perpetrators has been arrested by the Mangaluru City Police.

As the arrested person is a juvenile in conflict with the law, he has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board that has sent him to an Observation Home for a period of one week, following which he will be again produced before the Board. Further progress in the case will be intimated.