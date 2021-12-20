K Jairaj B Rai Elected President of Mangalore Management Association

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Management Association held its 42nd Annual Meeting at the SDM PG Centre Campus, on December 17.

Outgoing President Marcel Monterio conducted the proceedings of the AGM. Secretary of MMA Deepa Nayak P presented the Annual Report for the year 2020-21. Treasurer Dr Narayan Kayarkatte read out the Audited Balance Sheet and statement of Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021. Dr Devaraj K, the Fellow Member of All India Management Association, New Delhi (AIMA), was the Returning Officer and conducted the elections for the New Officer Bearers of MMA for the Year 2021 – 2023.

During the elections, K Jairaj B Rai was unanimously elected President of MMA for the year 2021 – 2023. During the AGM, ten Governing Board Members were also elected as per the guidelines of the MMA Constitution.

After the AGM, newly elected President and Governing Body Members unanimously elected Dr K Janardhana as Vice President, Dr Deepa Nayak P, as Secretary, Edward J Coelho as Treasurer and Dr Gayathri B J as the Joint Secretary.

Other Governing Body Members are:

Dr Seema S Shenoy, B Nithyananda Shetty, M Shekhara Pujari, Prof Dr Anil Gomes, Vincent D’Souza, P V Rai, and the Co-opted Members: U Rama Rao, T G Shenoy, Dr Devaraj K and Dr Molly Choudhary.

The New President K Jairaj B Rai declared that the Outgoing President of MMA Marcel Monterio will be invited as the Ex-Officio Member of the Team during the Term.

The New President shared his vision for Mangalore Management Association and also plans to build an office and increase the Members with the MMA as a Model Association for Managers and Entrepreneurs in Mangalore.

Secretary Dr Deepa Kamath delivered the vote of Thanks.

Report by: Deepa Kamath

Report edited by: Edward Coelho