K. Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director of Jyothy Labs Ltd visits Sahyadri College

Mangaluru: K Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director of Jyothy Labs Ltd visited Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management on Saturday, 20th March 2021 and interacted with MBA students, faculty and heads of in-house companies and startups. While addressing the students, Ullas Kamath made students realize that they are fortunate to be studying in Sahyadri College as it provides a 24/7, 365 days kind of learning environment. He spoke about his personal life, about his journey at Jyothy Labs from a distributor to the joint managing director and shared key inputs to students on their professional life.

He emphasized on time management and the importance of utilizing the 24 hours for self. He mentioned that his hunger to earn made him learn. He appreciated Sahyadri College and said the institution is different in its approach and it is best to be different than one more to the list. He told Jyothy Labs is a hardworking company since 1991 and the firm has only seen a growing trend in revenue. He also shared his strategy as to how his company made progress even during COVID situation as they focused on livelihood unlike others whose emphasis was on life. He urged the female students to take up their career seriously as our nation can see an increase in GDP only if they contribute to it. He also advised students to start their career in a small company with a small salary but with a bigger role which will be a great learning opportunity for them in their career.

Mr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of Bhandary Foundation, Dr Vishal Samartha, Director of MBA department and Prof Ramesh K G, Dean strategic planning were present.