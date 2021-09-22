Spread the love



















K2K Ride-Third Time Around – an Attempt by a Mangalorean on his TVS 50 XL



Mangaluru: Apart from the many beautiful places to visit and things to do in Mangaluru, a lesser known place on the outskirts of this budding city is a private museum that is slowly catching the interest of many automobile enthusiasts throughout the country. Modestly called PV Vintage and Classics Museum, it is the brainchild of P.V. Girish, who lovingly and painstakingly, put in a lot of time, effort and money, in saving both 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers all for (in his own words) – “something to show the children, from schools and around, what the vehicles were all about, in earlier times”.,

Though his collection has crossed 111 Two-wheelers and cars, he has no plans to stop collecting. However what is even more intrepid about him, is his zest for life and passion for travelling, even if it is really off-the-road for most! After attempting the 3,800 odd kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La – twice – hang on and wait for this: first time on his 150 cc Lamby Scooter, followed a year later on his 74 cc Bajaj M80 – this time it will be on his 50 cc TVS 50XL! Yes that’s right!

Prior to this, Girish P.V. had already covered the entire Leh Ladakh route on an Enfield 500 cc and then again on his 250 cc Yezdi Roadking. Quite a hyper-active member of the Coastal Retro Indian Scooterists, Kings Raid and Mangalore Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycle Club among many of the other groups, he has always wanted to do things differently and keeps encouraging everyone to do what their passion tells them to, and to do things within their limits.

The official flag off for this solo K2K ride was held today at the premises of Sai Radha TVS Motor Company, Bendure at 2.30 pm. Ajay Gupta, the Regional Area Manager did the honours of flagging off Girish P.V. on his TVS XL 50, in the presence of Siddharth Shetty, the Managing Director of Sai Radha Group.

Also present were Sommaiah, Sales Territory Manager, Vrajanatha Acharya the General Manage, Rithesh, Service Territorial Manager and Rajesh Shetty, Deputy Manager.

The actual ride would be starting from Kanyakumari on the 23rd September and Girish P.V. hopes to reach Leh and Khardung La on the 12th October.

He can be followed on YouTube – Life On Wheels PV Instagram – life_on_wheels_pv

