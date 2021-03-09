Spread the love



















‘Kaala chashma’ composers Prem Hardeep out with new song ‘Belafz baatein’



Mumbai: New-age composer duo Prem Hardeep have made a mark with numbers such as Chandni raatein, Mohabbatein lootaunga, Tera mera pyaar, Kala chashma and Gallan kardi. They are now out with their latest composition, Belafz Baatein.

The song revolves around a couple who split, only to meet coincidentally years later.

“More often than not, love is lost because of the things that we leave unexpressed. Our song is about all the emotions that spiral out of a relationship that lacks openness. We hope to give to listeners a song they can hear repeatedly,” the composer duo said.

Playback singer Mohammed Irfan, who is known for numbers such as Behne de, Phir mohabbat, Muskarane and Banjaara, has sung the number. He said that the song is totally compatible with the kind of music he likes to churn out.

“Belafz Baatein belongs to the style of music that gave me recognition and the love. I hope the listeners love it as much as I did,” he said.

The song has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and the music video has been directed by Devang Desai.