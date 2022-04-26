‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ cleared for release with U/A certificate



Chennai: Director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited romantic comedy ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Rowdy Pictures, the firm producing the film, confirmed the news by tweeting about it. It tweeted, “‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ censored U/A. Releasing Worldwide on April 28.”

The film has triggered huge interest among both audiences and critics as it has Nayanthara and Samantha working together for the first time.

Recently, a trailer released by the film unit garnered a whopping 10 Million views on YouTube, an indication of the huge expectations from the film.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.