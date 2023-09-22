Kabbadi player murdered in Punjab, body thrown in front of house

Chandigarh: A local kabbadi player was murdered in Punjab whose mutilated body was thrown outside his house in Dhilwan tehsil in Punjab’s Kapurthala district.

However, the victim’s family members claimed that despite identifying the main accused, no arrests have been made so far.

The victim, Hardeep Singh alias Deepa, had a dispute with Harpreet Singh alias Happy. Both Deepa and Happy had cases registered against them in connection with the dispute.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh told the media that many cases were registered against both Happy and Deepa.

“Based on the father’s complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Happy and his five associates,” he said.

Responding to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that “jungle raj” is prevailing in the state under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Badal said he was saddened to hear of the murder, adding that the fearlessness of the murderers shows that ‘jungle raj’ is prevailing in Punjab, as he demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation.

