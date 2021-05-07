Spread the love



















Kabul hit by blackout as 2 power pylons damaged

Kabul: Kabul was hit by a blackout as two power pylons were destroyed in explosion on Friday, Afghanistan’s Breshna Sherkat, the national power company, confirmed.

The incident took place at 4.45 a.m. in Kalakan district, some 30 km outside Kabul city, the company said, adding that another power pylon was partially damaged in the attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

Without providing more details, the company said in a short statement: “A technical team has been sent to the area to repair the power pylons and resume power transmission to Kabul and other provinces.”

Some individuals in the past years targeted power transmission pylons to get ransom from power authorities but had been arrested.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on power pylons.

The Taliban which has been fighting the government had in the past attacked power pylons, telephone towers, roads and bridges, according to officials.