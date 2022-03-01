‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban meets with an accident



Kolkata: Bhuban Badyakar, the voice behind the viral ‘Kacha Badam’ song suffered a minor injury on his chest when he met with an accident while trying to drive his newly purchased second hand car in his village — Kuraljuri in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday night.

According to police, Bhuban was trying to drive his car with his trainer beside him when he suddenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and he lost control and hit a roadside lamp-post. Bhuban fell down from his car and had an injury on his chest. He was immediately rushed to Suri Super Speciality Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Bhuban said, “I was trying to drive the car when I had an accident but it was not a major one. The doctors have prescribed medicines and they have done all the necessary tests. I am much better now.”

Bhuban Badyakar became an overnight internet sensation after his song Kacha Badam went viral. Badyakar composed the song to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. His song was later remixed and uploaded on YouTube which has over 50 million views.

Bhuban Badyakar is a resident of Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Bhuban’s family of five includes his wife, two sons and a daughter. He sells peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items. He cycles to faraway villages to sell peanuts.

He sells 3-4 kg of peanuts every day and earns Rs 200-250.