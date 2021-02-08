Spread the love



















Kadri Police Join Hands with St Agnes CBSE Schools in observing ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’

Kadri East Traffic Police Join Hands with St Agnes CBSE Schools, Bendore, Mangaluru (Ist – X th Std) in observing ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’, held at the entrance of St Agnes Institutions, on Saturday, 6 February 2021

Mangaluru: Every year, more than 1.50 lakh people lose their lives in our country in road accidents and many more are debilitated. This causes immense economic hardship and emotional trauma to their families. There is an urgent need to make our roads safer as the loss of lives and limbs cannot be accepted as the price of mobility. There is a need for the society at large to take cognizance of the issue and to join hands to make road safety a social movement. To give all the stakeholders an opportunity to take part in concerted action for the cause. “National Road Safety Week” is observed throughout the country every year in order to highlight and emphasize the need for safe roads. lt is also an opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute to the cause by taking up activities to promote the concept.

The theme of this year National Road Safety Week 2021 is, “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha”, and locally the Department of Police with participation of colleges, social organizations had launched the 32nd National Road Safety Week which was flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Wednesday 20 January 2021 from the police commissioner’s office premises. This year the Awareness week has been extended,which will end on 17 February 2021. So as part of this ‘Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha’, the St Agnes CBSE Schools ( Ist till Xth Std), Bendore, Mangaluru joined hands with Kadri East Police Station in observing it on Saturday, 6 February 2021 at 9 am.



Students of classes fro Ist till Xth Std along with their teachers, Guides/Bulbuls carried placards with sayings like- “Drive With Care, Life Has No Spare”; “Don’t Use Mobile While Driving”; “Don’t Mix Drinking & Driving”; “Use Low Beam at Night”; Lane Driving is the Sane Driving”; Caution and Care, makes Accidents Rare”; Wear Helmet and Save Head”; Stay Cool, Calm, and Composed on Roads”; Mr Late is Always Better than Late Mr”; “Footpath for Walk, Not for Ride”; Safe Drive, Save Lives”; Start early, Drive slowly and Reach Safely”; “” Accident Brings Tears , Safety Brings Cheers’; “Life is Rare, Live With Care”; Mobile Off and Seat Belt On”; “Fast Drive Could Be Last drive”; among many others.

The Chief guest of the occasion was Traffic Circle Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat, who addressed the students and staff saying, “The aim of this Road Safety Week is to bring awareness on traffic rules that needs to be followed by the public. There is a rise in traffic accidents deaths when compared to deaths from other crimes. Motorists are not serious while driving or riding, either they are talking on a mobile phone, not wearing seat-belts, not wearing a helmet, triple ride on a two-wheeler etc. Imposing fines by police on violators is not for revenue, instead to regulate traffic violations. You children should be very careful while crossing the road and watch for traffic, and not get distracted using mobile phones. While the City boasts about being an education hub, students should strictly follow traffic rules and create awareness among the public.”

“It’s sad to note that many lives are lost due to accidents, and it is mainly due to carelessness, negligence and motorists not adhering to traffic rules and regulations. While the pandemic is on, people take all kinds of precautions like wearing masks, using sanitizers, following social distance etc, but when while driving or riding they don’t take precautions like not wearing helmet, not using seat belt etc etc. People should know following traffic rules is for their benefit, and therefore I urge everyone to follow traffic rules and regulations not just during this project, but always for your safety” added CI Bhat.

The programme was graced by Sr Gracilda AC- Principal of St Agnes CBSE; Sr Lydia Fernandes AC- Joint secretary, St Agnes Institutions, Mangaluru; and Sr Venessa AC-Principal of St Agnes College, Mangaluru. The programme was compered by Ms Priya Noronha- CBSE Teacher, who also delivered the vote of thanks.

In conclusion, the Objectives and the aim of observing the road safety week with the theme “Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha” is to promote the road safety measures in the community, schools, colleges, work places, on roads and etc; To decrease and completely remove out the road accidents, road accident death and injury cases by applying the road safety measures; To encourage all the travelers to follow the traffic rules and wear helmets and seat belts while driving; To implement the new preventative measures which are proved to lessen the risk of road accidents, death or injury; To aware the people about the speed limit of the vehicles to prevent road accidents; To maintain the speed and required distance from other vehicles; and To aware people that do not drink, do not drive when tired and do not use phones or radios while driving.