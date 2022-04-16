Kailash Kher infuses magic in ‘Shambhu Shankara’ from Gujarati film ‘Nayika Devi’



Mumbai: The makers of the Gujarati period film, ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’, released the first song, ‘Shambhu Shankara’, from the film at Somnath Temple in Gujarat, on Friday.

The song, composed by Parth Thakkar, has been crooned by playback singer Kailash Kher with lyrics crafted by Chirag Tripathi.

‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ stars Khushi Shah and Chunky Panday. Khushi and other members of the cast were seen taking the blessing of Lord Shiva. Talking about the film and the song, Kailash Kher, who makes his debut in Gujarati cinema with the song, said, “I’m glad to be a part of this very love-worthy song that I’ve sung for the film ‘Nayika Devi’. Parth Thakkar has composed excellent music, and the direction of the film has been done by Nitin G.”

“Umesh Sharma is the man who is producing this film with his entire heart. This is going to be a very beautiful and great film, based on the historical events that occurred in our country. Your presence will be the biggest praise for us”, he added.

Commenting on the song launch, the producer of the film, Umesh Sharma, said, “We are very thankful to the priests of Somnath Temple for bestowing this incredible chance to release our first song uniquely. Moreover, Kailash Kher’s harmonic voice has done magic not only for the song but also accentuated the beauty of our film. We hope that this song and our film will fetch love and support from millions of people.”

The song is available to stream on the official YouTube channel of A Tree Entertainment. Nitin G, the director of the film, spoke about releasing the song through the Maha Pujari of Somnath Temple, “The film is about the valour of Nayika Devi and songs in the voices of such brilliant singers as Kailash Kher intensify the beauty of the entire film.”

“Plus, the outstanding release of the song through the Maha Pujari of Somnath Temple has made it even more special. We are extremely blessed. I’m confident that this song will win your heart”, he added.

Produced by Umesh Sharma under the banner of A Tree Entertainment, and directed by Nitin G, ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ is all set to be released on May 6.