Kajal Pisal goes bad for ‘Sirf Tum’



Mumbai: Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen playing the role of Asha in TV show ‘Sirf Tum’, is excited as her role in the show turns out to be negative in the upcoming track.

She says: “I’m excited as my role in the show is turning negative. I personally enjoy doing negative roles. Earlier I played a grey shaded role but now it’s a pure negative one. I hope my audience will accept and enjoy my new onscreen image.”

Kajal is not bothered about trolls. She continues: “I have actually heard and read about an actress playing a vamp getting trolled over social media. But I also feel that now the audience should be aware and understand that it’s just a role which we act for. We are not so negative in our real lives. Like we share a friendly bond with everyone on set and off camera we are friends.”

Talking ahead about being typecast for negative roles ahead in her acting career. She adds: “Actually I’m also not afraid of getting typecast. Till the time I’m getting good work and a great screen timing I’m okay doing negative roles.”

Kajal is known for featuring in iconic shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.