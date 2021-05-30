Spread the love



















Kajol pens emotional note for late producer Ryan Stephen

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol took to social media on Sunday to mourn the demise of film producer Ryan Stephen, who was one of the producers of her short film “Devi”.

The film producer reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 in Goa on Saturday.

Kajol took to Instagram on Sunday to share a collage of her photographs with the late producer.

Alongside the college, Kajol wrote: “Tell me there’s a heaven, Tell me that it’s true, Tell me there’s a reason, Why I’m seeing what I do, Tell me there’s a heaven, Where all those people go, Tell me they’re all happy now, Please tell me that it’s so… Love u forever and ever @ryanivanstephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?”

“Devi” is a suspense drama featuring Kajol and Shruti Haasan in their debut digital project.

The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee where Kajol portrays a homemaker who is a rape victim.

The short film also features Neha Dhupia.

Apart from the short, Ryan had also produced Kiara Advani starrer film “Indoo Ki Jawani”.

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee and several others also mourned his demise on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...