Kalburgi: Stone pelting on religious mutt for speaking against love jihad



Kalburgi (Karnataka): Police in Karnataka on Friday tightened security in Afjalpur town of Kalburgi district after miscreants pelted stones on the building of a religious mutt, whose seer had spoken against love jihad.

The miscreants attacked the Mashala Siddalingeshwara Samsthan mutt’s building on Thursday night when the seer, Kedar Sree Swamiji was sleeping inside, according to the police.

On December 28, Kedar Sree had participated in a programme organised by Hindu Jagruthi Sene in Kalburgi and had openly spoken against love jihad and cow slaughtering.

It is suspected that the miscreants who were angered by his comments resorted to stone-pelting.

Hindu Jagruthi Sene leaders have condemned the act and are planning to submit a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Kalburgi to initiate action against the culprits for trying to attack the Hindu religious seer.

The police department has tightened security in the mutt as well as in the sensitive areas of the Afjalpur town.