Kallakurichi incident: Child rights panel to conduct probe on July 27

Chennai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday said it will be holding an investigation into the circumstances that led to the suicide of a Class 12 student of a private residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi.

NCPCR Chairman Priyang Kanoongo will on July 27 visit the school and the hostel premises at Kallakurichi from where the student committed suicide on July 13.

Kanoongo, in a tweet, said that he would visit Kallakurichi to “inquire into the suspicious death of a girl child in a residential building”.

After the Madras High Court had made a scathing attack on the failure of police to contain the violence that erupted at Kallakurichi on Sunday, a Special Investigation Team led by DIG, Salem, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu was set up to probe the riots and violence.

The CB-CID has also commenced probe on the circumstances that had led to the suicide of the girl student.