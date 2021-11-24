Kalothsava 2021 Inaugurated at St Aloysius College (Autonomous)

Mangaluru: The Student Activity Cell of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) organised `Kalothsava 2021’ on 23rd November 2021 at Fr L.F. Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of the College presided over the programme. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of the College, Dean of student welfare, Dr Ishwar Bhat, Dr Sudha Kumari, Convenor of the programme, Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, President of Student Council and Leona Alison D’Souza, Cultural Secretary were on the dais.

Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, in his presidential remarks, said that the students are the true and chosen ambassadors of St Aloysius College and insisted that the students take this institution to greater heights. Kalothsava is a platform for students to showcase their talents. He motivated the students by quoting Thomas Alva Edison’s life story and said that nothing is permanent in this world and students should always move ahead with new beginnings.

Dean of student welfare, Dr Ishwar Bhat briefed the audience on Kalothsava 2021. He said that the initial purpose of this programme is to identify the students’ talents and nurture them into the respective fields by experts. St Aloysius College has a number of talented students in different areas like drama, skit, singing, dancing, acting, quiz, etc. and the college is highly supportive giving opportunities to showcase their talents in and outside the college. He also encouraged the students and said that they must develop their personality and become true Aloysians.

Directors of various blocks of the College, Deans and the faculty members, were present during the programme. Dr Sudha Kumari, Convenor of the programme welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. Paloma Rodrigues, former student compered the programme. Leona Alison DSouza, Cultural Secretary proposed a vote of thanks.