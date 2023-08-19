KALOTHSAVA 2023 inaugurated at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: The Student Activity Cell of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) organised `Kalothsava 2023’ on 17th August 2023 at Fr L.F. Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block. Mr Mohan Raj, Lecturer, St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangalore, a Bharathanatyam Dancer and Cine Artiste, was the Chief Guest. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of the College presided over the programme.

Dean of student welfare, Dr Ishwar Bhat, Ms Kavitha B., Convenor of the programme, Christon Joshua Menezes, President of Student Council and Diya Padav, Cultural Secretary were on the dais. Through his words, Mr. Mohan Raj encouraged students to participate in art activities. He revealed his achievements in the art arena.nRev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ in his speech said that St Aloysius College is giving a lot of encouragement to its students to nurture their talents. He urged the students to take advantage of it.

Dean of Student Welfare, Dr Ishwar Bhat welcomed the gathering and briefed the audience on Kalothsava 2023. He said that the initial purpose of this programme is to identify the students’ talents and nurture them into the respective fields by experts. St Aloysius College has a number of talented students in different areas like drama, skit, singing, dancing, acting, quiz, etc. and the College is highly supportive giving opportunities to showcase their talents in and outside the college. He also encouraged the students and said that they must develop their personality and become true Aloysians.

Directors of various blocks of the College, Deans and the faculty members were present during the programme.n Lenvin Karl, III B.Com. compered the programme. Diya Padav, Cultural Activities Secretary introduced the chief guest. Program Coordinator Kavitha B proposed the vote of thanks.nAt the end of the program, a cultural program was held by the students of the college.

