Spread the love



















Kalyan Singh’s death has caused irreparable loss in public life: RSS



New Delhi: Expressing its condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said that his death has caused an irreparable loss in public life.

In a joint statement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deep condolences on the demise of former Governor and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, popular public leader Kalyan Singh ji. He was a grounded politician and an efficient administrator. His death has caused an irreparable loss in public life.”

“He was devoted to Hindutva, Bhagwan Shri Ram and Bharatiya values. He had become a people’s leader after fulfilling his national consciousness in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” they said.

Referring to Singh’s association with the RSS, they said, “He was proud to be a Sangh Swayamsevak. He played an important role in strengthening the BJP organization in Uttar Pradesh as a worker and leader. He worked for the empowerment of the weaker sections of the society and always kept public welfare paramount.”

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pays heartfelt tributes to Kalyan Singh ji. We pray to the almighty to give strength to his family to bear this loss and to place his departed soul at his feet,” they added.

Singh (89) passed away due to sepsis and multi-organ failure in Lucknow on Saturday night. A two-term Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Singh had also served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 2014-2019.

Like this: Like Loading...