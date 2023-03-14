Kamal Haasan compliments Rajamouli, Keeravani on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar feat

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan complimented the ‘RRR’ team for their Oscar achievement on Monday. The celebrated actor and politician commended the music director MM Keeravani, and the movie director Rajamouli for winning the Best Original Song award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.



Chennai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan complimented the ‘RRR’ team for their Oscar achievement on Monday. The celebrated actor and politician commended the music director MM Keeravani, and the movie director Rajamouli for winning the Best Original Song award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

“My hearty congrats to Mr. Keeravaani, Mr. Rajamouli and the fabulous team of @RRRMovie. One more prestigious American recognition for our talented Indian artiste. #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli,” Haasan tweeted.

Helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, ‘RRR’ has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has gone on to become a global anthem, fuelled by the catchy music, exquisite choreography and arresting vocals.

Like this: Like Loading...