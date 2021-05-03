Spread the love



















Kamal Haasan loses in Coimbatore South to BJP’s Srinivasan



Chennai: Superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, Kamal Haasan lost the Coimbatore South seat by a margin of 1,500 votes against BJP women’s wing national President, Vanathi Srinivasan.

Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar was relegated to the third position.

With the defeat of Kamal Haasan in his electoral debut, his MNM failed to open the account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

In the 2016 polls, Amman K. Arjunan of the AIADMK had won the seat, while it had gone to the party’s Challenger Dorai in 2011. In this election, there was some friction after the AIADMK’s NDA ally, the BJP, was allotted the seat but the matter was resolved.