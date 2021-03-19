Spread the love



















Kamal Haasan promises mono rail in all TN districts



Chennai: Super star-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan has promised mono rails in all the cities of Tamil Nadu in his election manifesto for the April 6 Assembly polls, released at Coimbatore on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Coimbatore, Kamal said that by bringing in mono rail to all the cities of Tami Nadu, the travel woes of the people can be reduced and that it would be economical also.

The MNM leader also said that he will assure income of women in household through skill development programmes. Through skill development training programmes, women can earn around Rs 10,000-15,000 per month and that this was not “doles” or freebies but women earning money after engaging themselves through skill development.

Proper facilitation will be provided for homemakers to get trained in skill sets and that there will not be any need for the treasury to dole out money, he added.

Noting that the state transport corporations are in losses, he said that the party promised to make the employees of these government run corporations share holders to make these corporations profitable.

Kamal Haasan also promised all the state’s 234 constituencies will be made self-sufficient and that micro and medium-scale industries will be promoted.

He said that educating children will be a priority and focus will be on girl children, while promising 50 lakh jobs for youths in five years and also a woman only bank in each district.

The MNM manifesto promised to make “Jallikettu” an international spectator sport.