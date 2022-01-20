Kamal Haasan releases second list of candidates for TN Urban local body polls

Chennai: Superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has released the second list of candidates contesting for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the ensuing Urban local body polls likely to be held in February.

The list includes names of 33 candidates for Madurai, 13 for Chennai, 2 for Avadi, and 3 for Bodi. Kamal Haasan had earlier released the first list with the names of 47 candidates contesting from Coimbatore district.

The MNM had drawn a blank in the recent rural local body elections with the party not being able to make any dent in the elections. Kamal Haasan also lost in the 2021 Assembly elections against BJP leader Vanathi Sreenivasan at Coimbatore South seat.

The MNM is trying to break the jinx of losing elections and to get into the winning mode by taking up issues concerning the public and Kamal Haasan, according to party insiders, feels that the Urban local body polls are the best time to get a breakthrough.

It may be noted that elections to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 498 town panchayats will be held for Urban local body elections in February 2022 and MNM wants to somehow get electoral victories at least in a minimum of ten seats.