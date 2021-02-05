Spread the love



















Kamal Nath meets Chouhan, discusses farm laws, farmers’ stir



Bhopal: Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence. During the meeting, they are believed to have discussed the new farm laws and the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

According to Narendra Saluja, Kamal Nath’s media coordinator, during the interaction, Nath and Chouhan discussed, the farmers’ agitation, the three farm laws, development issues in the state and issues of residents’ welfare, along with other issues.

Kamal Nath said that these three farm laws will destroy farmers in the country. “Irrespective of politics, every person who sympathises with farmers should oppose them. India is a predominantly agricultural country. These laws will cause damage to both farmers and the agriculture sector. Today our farmers have been sitting on an agitation for more than two months. At this time, all of us need to support them,” he added.

Former CM Kamal Nath discussed these issues at length with Chief Minister Chouhan and also gave valuable feedback and suggestions on the same.