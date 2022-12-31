Kamal Nath terms ‘survey’ on Congress poll preparations ‘misleading’

Bhopal: Congress’ Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath said on Friday that an “unauthorised survey” report is being reported in media on the party’s preparations for next year’s Assembly elections, and the party has not conducted any survey.

For the couple of days, there has been reports in political circles that in an internal survey conducted by the Congress, the position of 37 sitting MLAs and 17 former ministers were found satisfactory. This news was reported by several media houses and even Congress leaders were seen making statements.

However, Kamal Nath, in an press statement, said: “A survey reported regarding the preparation of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is being reported in media. I would like to make it clear that the Congress has not conducted any such survey and such claims are baseless.”

He also advised Congress leaders and workers not to believe in any baseless speculation, and they should keep their efforts continue to strengthen the party’s position at each and every booth. “We should focuss on strengthening our booths. The more we will make our organisation strong, the more big victory we will get in 2023,” Nath added.

In his statement, Nath claimed with his long experience of politics, he can read the mind of people through their expressions.

“People of Madhya Pradesh have decided to bring the Congress back in government. Congress workers are making efforts to defeat the BJP and their hard work will bear the fruit in 2023 Assembly elections. We just need to intact our focuss on our work and not to fall on baseless speculation,” he added.

On Thursday, senior Congress MLA Laxman Singh, younger brother of former Chief Minister igvijaya Singh, has raised question on survey airing reports. “Only 17 former ministers and 37 sitting MLAs are winning in the internal survey of the Congress. Why did this situation happen even after being in the opposition and after the Bharat Jodo Yatra? Top leadership can probably answer this,” Singh has tweeted on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma on Friday said that the Congress making tall claims through a survey conducted by it own. “It’s Congress’ own survey, the reality would come out when such survey will be done by some independent agency or media. Real survey report will tell the reality of 37 MLAs, whose reports are good in Congress’ survey.”