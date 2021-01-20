Spread the love



















Kamala Harris rocks purple outfit, Emhoff in Ralph Lauren suit

New York: Kamala Harris is rocking a deep purple outfit designed by African American designers for her historic inauguration as the country’s first woman Vice President. President-elect Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are both dressed in Ralph Lauren suits.

Harris is wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to chatter filtering from her aides. Rogers, a New York City resident, is a young Black designer, from Baton Rouge. Sergio is Black designer from South Carolina. Both Rogers and Hudson have dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama and Beyonce.

Two hours after Donald Trump lifted off from the lawns of White House, the world got its first look at America’s new political leadership in a single frame at the US Capitol – the location of the inauguration ceremony. This is the exact spot where a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on January 6 in a bid to overturn the election results from November 2020.

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill and Vice President-elect Harris and her husband arrived at the complex about 90 minutes before the noon swearing-in ceremony. Incoming First Lady Jill Biden is dressed in shades of olympic and sapphire blue.

Biden’s motorcade wound its way through deserted Washington streets to reach the Capitol after a morning church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. About 25,000 National Guard members are guarding every aspect of Inauguration Day. Security has been stepped up to unprecedented levels for this event after the violent storming of the US Capitol.

Biden takes the oath of office at noon Wednesday to becomeAthe 46th President of the United States. He takes over at a time of multiple crises hammering a deeply divided nation.