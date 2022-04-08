Kamat slams media for reports about his ‘switchover’



Panaji: A day before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to expand his cabinet, Congress MLA and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat on Friday reiterated that he would not quit his party.

Speculation was rife a couple of days back amid Kamat’s visit to Delhi that he was likely to resign from the Congress and join the BJP-led coalition government as a Minister.

Kamat on Friday said that he was staying put, slamming the media for creating “rumours” about his exit.

“Media integrity and credibility has become zero. The level is down,” he told media persons in Margao town in South Goa.

Kamat was a BJP MLA and a close aide of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, before he quit the party to join the Congress in 2005. He was appointed Chief Minister of a Congress-led coalition in 2007.

The speculations about his political future in the Congress arose after he was not considered for the post of Leader of Opposition soon after the party lost the February 14 polls. He was appointed as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee instead on March 31.

The BJP in Goa has already denied reports of Kamat joining the ruling party.