Spread the love



















Kambala may be held from Jan 30: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru, (UNI): BJP Karnataka state president and Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the famous 10 Kambalas (slush track buffalo race) can be organised from January 30, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking at a meeting called to discuss organising Kambalas, he said that Kambala is held after harvest from November-December to February-March.

Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra stressed the need to follow the guidelines such as wearing masks and ensuring social distancing. He asked people not to crowd around the venue and the races should be completed by 2200 hrs.

He said that care should be taken to ensure that children and the elderly did not attend the events.

Office-bearers of the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and Kasaragod district of Kerala promised to follow all the health guidelines. They also added that additional volunteers would be appointed to supervise the events.