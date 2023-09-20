Kambala season to begin on November 11

Mangaluru: District Kambala Samiti of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts has released the Kambala Calendar 2023-24, with the season beginning at an event to be held in Surathkal on November 11.

Samiti president Devi Prasad Shetty said that while the first Kambala event will be held in Surathkal on November 11, the season will end with an event to be held at Gurupura on April 13, 2024. The season will see 24 Kambala events this year, he added.

Kambala events of the season as per the calendar: At Surathkal on November 11, Kakkepadavu on November 18, Bengaluru on November 25, Moodbidri on December 2, Baradi on December 9, Naringana on December 17, Mulki on December 24, Mangaluru on December 30, Miyar on January 6, Ballamanja on January 7, Hokkadigoli on January 13, Adve on January 20, Puttur on January 27, Aikala on February 3, Jeppu on February 10, Vamanjoor on February 17, Katpady on February 24, Bantwal on March 2, Bangadi on March 9, Venoor on March 16, Uppinangady on Mach 23, Panapila on March 30, Balkunje on April 6 and at Gurupura on April 13. Shetty said that a meeting of the samiti has finalised the Kambala calendar.

Samiti president Devi Prasad Shetty said that the samiti is working towards restricting the Kambala events to 24 hours. “A nine-member committee comprising representatives from various Kambala organising committees, jockeys, buffalo owners and referees has been constituted to frame rules and regulations. The committee will finalise the rules and regulations shortly. It was a long-pending demand not to extend the Kambala event beyond 24 hours. However, with the increase in the number of buffaloes taking part, it was difficult for the organisers to restrict events to 24 hours,” Shetty said.

