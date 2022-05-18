Kamlesh Jain likely to be new head physio of India cricket team



New Delhi: Kamlesh Jain, who is currently associated with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, is in line to be the head physio of the Indian cricket team.

The Chennai-based Jain is believed to have impressed head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, NCA head VVS Laxman during an interview recently.

It has been learnt that Kamlesh has got an oral confirmation by them. And if it’s become official, Jain, who has been with the Kolkata based IPL franchise since 2012, will replace Nitin Patel, in the position, a Cricbuzz report said.

Notably, Patel took over as the head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Once finalised, Jain is expected to take charge immediately after the ongoing IPL, with the home series against South Africa likely to be his international assignment. He was an assistant physio at KKR under Andrew Leipus for seven years before taking over the head physio role in the last three seasons, since 2020.

On the other hand, Yogesh Parmar, who has been with the Indian team along with Nitin Patel, may also remain with the side as the Indian team will be having multiple assignments in different countries simultaneously.