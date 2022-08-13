Kanaka Gopura Lit in Tricolour for India’s 75th Independence Day

Udupi: As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign and the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, Udupi’s Kanaka Gopura which is situated in Car street is decorated with tri-coloured lights.

Under the support of Sri Krishna Math and Paryaya Krishnapura Math along with the SKPA Udupi zone, the Kanaka Gopura has been lit in the colours of the national flag, turning it into a magnificent spectacle.

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math inaugurated the programme.

Retired soldier Parkala Krishna, SKPA Udupi Zone president Janardhan Kodavoor, Treasurer Divakar Hiriyadka, Dr M Harishchandra, Vijay Kodavoor, Balakrishna Muddodi, Raviraj HP and others were present.

