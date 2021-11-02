Spread the love



















Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society Celebrates Platinum Jubilee

Mangaluru: The Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society Celebrated its Platinum Jubilee at the St Aloysius High School Hall here on November 1.

As a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a thanksgiving mass was celebrated at the St Aloysius College Chapel by Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, along with Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin J. Pinto.

Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries.

The programme began with an invocation. President of Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society Rudolph D’Silva welcomed the gathering. Honorary Secretary and treasurer Oswald D’Cunha briefed about the Society and its activities.

Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius distributed scholarships to the students. Addressing the gathering Dr Aloysius said, “Kind-hearted donors, as well as various organizations, have joined hands with Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society and rendered financial support to distribute scholarships to the students. Students who receive scholarships, after completing their education and are employed forget the help they have received, which is shocking. Students should inculcate a helping nature and support other poor students in their education. Whatever we receive should be returned”.

Addressing the gathering Fr Melwyn J Pinto said, “Children should not be deprived of education due to financial problems. St Aloysius educational institutions take a special interest to educate such students. The Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society is helping the poor students from the past 75 years by distributing scholarships which is commendable”.

PRO of Mangaluru diocese Roy Castelino said, “The Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society is playing a vital role at the Taluk, District and state level with dedicated service educating poor students. The Society is helping poor students financially to pursue their education. Today many students who have benefitted are working in top positions which is a gift to society. Let Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society grow to greater heights.

Speaking on the occasion Advocate M P Noronha said, “From the past 40 to 50 years Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society has given utmost importance to educate financially weak students. Thousands of students have benefitted from this Society. Today we are celebrating the platinum jubilee. Let Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society continue its service and more and more poor students benefit. I congratulate all the members of Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society and wish them all the success”.

Vice president of Kanara Catholic Educational Co-op Society Sushil Noronha delivered the vote of thanks. Irene Fernandes compered the programme. Convenor of the programme Dr Ivan Pinto, Directors Cynthia Farais, Shanthi Rasquinha, Joseph Rego, Lawrence Pinto, Novel Lobo, Sunil Vas and James Madtha were also present.

History of KANARA CATHOLIC EDUCATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETY (REGD.) CELEBRATING ITS PLATINUM JUBILEE

The aim of the first missionaries who came to this place was not only to spread the word of God and build a strong catholic community around but also to provide good basic education to people. They took the help and co-operation of some farsighted wealthy families and undertook the mission of providing educational facilities to the children. With their guidance, some of the children went for higher studies to faraway places and those who had the affordable means even went abroad for their higher studies.

However, the poor and needy children were deprived of these kinds of facilities because of their meagre means, even though they were bright and had the desire and eagerness to study further.

At the beginning of the 20rh century itself, our forefathers from Mangalore thought of this idea of helping these needy children financially for further education. So they decided to form a cooperative society and worked towards fulfilling their dream.

So thus came into existence THE KANARA CATHOLIC EDUCATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETY to provide financial assistance to needy students from our catholic community so that they get good higher education and become proud shining stars of our Mangalorean Catholic Community and also bring name and fame to our community.

The Society was registered on 26-6-1945 under the Madras Co-operative Department because at that time our South Kanara district was under the Madras Presidency. It was a God-given opportunity since the then Registrar of Madras Co-operative Department Mr J.C. Roy visited Mangalore to attend a function at St Aloysius College on 17-9-1944 and the promoters of the Society met him and explained to him the need of form the Society and within months the permission was accorded and the Society started functioning from June 1945 itself.

Society started to give educational loans for higher as well as professional education for the needy students at a low-interest rate and to repay the loan after their studies on getting employment. It was a time getting loans for such purposes was very difficult. On completing 75 years of its existence, it was decided to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee on 26-6-2020, however, because of COVID-19, it was not held on that day.

The founding fathers and the first directors of the Society were Rao Saheb M.S. Shresta, Mr A.M. Monteiro, Maj. W.E. Mascarenhas, Rev Fr J.A.M. Coelho, Mr R.B.C.D. Andrade, Mr U. Kannappa, Mr J.D.Lobo, Mr Fredrick Pais, Mr J.A. Saldanha and Mr F.X.D. Pinto. The seeds of their noble work have given fruits abundantly and still continue in the same vigour.

Their silent but the fruitful contribution to Society has benefitted thousands of bright students and they have become good professionals and working in different fields including government services within the country and even abroad.

Students and their families prospered and they have become aware of the need and importance of higher education and continued helping others to stand on their feet. Thus the dream of the founders of the Society to have a strong educated community so that we can prosper and our families and children can shine and become leaders in each and every field has been fulfilled. The good work started by these noble persons is continued even today by the present team of the Board of Directors and the office bearers of the Society.

In this course of 75 years, Society has seen many ups and downs but steadily maintained its aims and objectives. It has given educational loans to 481 students for higher studies and helped thousands of students by donations for educational purposes. The Society is helping around 100 students in this way. Presently the Society has 1310 members and has its office at the Catholic Centre at Hampankatta, Mangalore city.

At this Platinum Jubilee year, the Society has a team of very able and dedicated executives consisting of Rudolph D’Silva-President, Sushil Noronha-Vice-President, and Oswald D’Cunha as the honorary Secretary cum treasurer and the other members of the Board of Directors. They decided to hold the Jubilee on 01-11-2021 instead of last year. The managing committee feels that the constant help and support of all the shareholders, donors and well-wishers had made the Society strong and growing. They wish to thank all of them. Their wish is that this noble work of helping the needy and bright students of our catholic community financially will continue and many will be benefitted from it and bear fruits in hundreds and thousands.

