Kanara Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Moots the Formation Of Family Business Centre

Mangaluru: Family businesses have played an important role in the development and industrialization and trade and commerce of our country. Some of the leading business houses of today who have created enormous wealth, employment and contribution to nation-building started as family businesses in India. Dakshina Kannada is also no exception with over 90% of the trade commerce and industry having roots as family businesses.

Considering the prime place of family businesses in the district and the country the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has mooted the concept of a Family Business Centre in the District. The goal is to provide all the resources and support needed to nurture family businesses in the District. In recent times family businesses are not glamorized and only startups and corporations are scoring limelight. This has led to demotivation among youngsters in the region to continue their ancestral family businesses and they are weaned away towards other vocations leaving their historically well-managed family enterprises in the lurch. Many such family businesses have no succession plan in place. This situation has prompted the Chamber to focus on Family businesses. The goal is to open a full-fledged family business centre according to the President of KCCI Shashidhar Pai Maroor.

As a curtain-raiser to this focus area of the Chamber a seminar on “Opportunities and Challenges for family business” was held on 11th October 2021 at the Ocean Pearl, Mangalore. The program was organized in association with “The Indian Family Business Journal. Dr Parimal Merchant- Director-Global Family Managed Business Program, S P Jain School of Global Management, Mumbai was the resource person at the event. The importance of family business and its contribution to the Indian economy was highlighted by him during his presentation which included the history of family businesses in India, Universal Challenges that all family businesses face in India and how the age-old wisdom of ancestors of family business have over a period guided and nurtured these enterprises. Mr Merchant emphasized the need to inculcate strong values and beliefs in the younger generation with a view to building a strong business structure.

Mr Shashidar Pai Maroor, President, KCCI welcomed the gathering. Mr M Ganesh Kamath, Vice President, KCCI introduced the Guest Speaker. Mr Yenepoya Ajml of The Indian Family Business proposed the vote of thanks. Many eminent personalities such as Mr Y Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya University, Dr C. P. Habeeb Rahman, Chairman & Medical Director, Unity Care and Health Services Pvt. Ltd, Decision makers of over 30 business families of Dakshina Kannada with diverse interests in Cashew, Medical and Pharma, Commodity trading, Tourism etc., participated in the initiative.

