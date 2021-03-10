Spread the love



















Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry Comments on Karnataka Budget 2021-22

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru has been functioning as the Apex Body of Commerce and Industry for Dakshina Kannada. Since its inception 80 years ago, KCCI has been relentlessly working towards its objective of empowering enterprise and facilitating growth in this region. True to its promises the Government has presented a budget that emphasises women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation in the state. However the capital expenditure for the year has been restricted to Rs.44,237 Crores out of a total Budget outlay of Rs.2,46,207 crores. It was expected that a sizable portion of the budget would be used for capital expenditure so that this extra money would finally reach people’s hand and in turn it would spur up demand and enable the state’s economy to pick up after the damage done due to covid and the lockdown that followed.

Dakshina Kannada has enough scope of taking advantage of most of the new outlays of the Government in the Budget. The state’s share of 66crores has been promptly allocated for the Plastic Park at Ganjimutt, Near Mangalore so that the Project implementation can be accelerated. Action to introduce a bill to reconstitute Coastal Development Authority as Coastal Development Board is welcome. It is hoped that this Board will take up development of our region in areas which are different from the rest of Karnataka.



Loan facility upto Rs.2 crore at a subsidised rate of 4% to women entrepreneurs in the service sector will encourage women to invest in this sector. Giving encouragement to Self Help Groups by means of various schemes can support employment in Rural Dakshina Kannada District. Moreover Training micro units to sell their products online may go a long way in exposing micro units particularly in the food sector to the world.

Establishment of Advanced Bio-tech research centre for use of Seaweed and other elements in fish products in the food industry will encourage fishermen in our district to take up seaweed cultivation which has tremendous export potential and employment and wealth generation in our region.

Outlay for conversion of sea water to agriculture use is sure to help the coastal districts of Karnataka for their water needs. Simplifying conversion of agricultural land can give rise to alternate use of land in land starved Dakshina Kannada District for sustainable industrial projects.

Plans for having 1000 EV charging stations will benefit Dakshina Kannada as it is number 2 in new vehicle registration and will encourage people to shift from fossil fuel to this new age solar power.

Under tourism plans for water way from Mangalore to Panjaji and encouraging development of Netravati and Gurpur rivers along with allocation of fund of 500 crores for development of tourism points can give a fillip to tourism in this much neglected sector of the District.

Action to upgrade 150 Government Industrial Training Institutes with an investment of Rs.4,636 crore, in collaboration with TATA Technologies Limited is noteworthy and commendable as we will be needing huge numbers of skilled manpower to attract industries that are planning to exit from China.

