Kanara Cultural Association New Delhi Celebrates Monti Fest 2021

Kanara Cultural Association (KCA) New Delhi (Regd) organized an impressive Monti Fest celebration on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Diocesan Community Hall. Mangalorean’s from all walks of life including Archbishop Emeritus Vincent M. Concessao, Vicar General of Delhi Archdiocese Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, South Asia Provincial of Jesuits Rev. Fr Jerome Stanislaus D’Souza, Dr Charles Lobo Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Communications, Government of India and newcomer Ivan D’Souza attended the celebrations.

To be brief, some of the highlights of the celebration were: Solemn con-celebrated mass in Konkani that started at 9:45 with an elaborate introduction by Fr Jerome Stanislaus D’Souza, melodious choir that sung Konkani hymns, a good sermon by Fr Vincent D’Souza, prayer of the faithful that highlighted the girl child, impressive offertory procession, blessing of the new harvest by Fr Rohan, the joy-filled nativity flower ceremony in front of infant Mary statue — all singing “sakkad sangatha melya”– all mingle together –that made all happy. After the mass, a cup of coconut milk with Novem and a good breakfast with coffee revived the memories and community spirit of around 200 people present for the function from the national capital region, who were wearing masks and observing social distancing.

KCA President Mr Pius Monterio welcomed all and cultural secretary Mr Melvyn Lobo delivered the vote of thanks. The celebration concluded with the Mangalorean meal.

