Kangana Ranaut: Fortunate to be born a woman



Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut feels fortunate to be born as a woman, and says she is glad to work on her intuitions to let the gentler aspects of life drive her.

The actress shared her views on Twitter.

“I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in sink (sync) with the cycle of moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman,” she posted.

The actress also opened about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues.

“I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis,” she wrote.

The actress continued: “So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated.”