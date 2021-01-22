Spread the love



















Kangana Ranaut talks about a ‘mistake’ Sushant Singh Rajput made



Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday opened up on what she feels is a mistake committed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reacting to a tweet by a news portal appreciating her performance in last year’s sports drama Panga, the actress tweeted saying she needs no validation of polls and juries anymore.

In this cointext, the actress claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput made the mistake of letting others decide who he was.

“I need no validation of polls or juries anymore, when we give them power over us then only mafia gives them price tag, Sushant made this mistake he let them decide who he was, remember if you don’t know who you are the world will tell you,

I know who I am so thanks but no thanks,” Kangana tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the actress mentioned: “…when people or system fail you it becomes all the more important to be kind to yourself, most people hate themselves because others fail to love them, never make that mistake. Know your worth.”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His death is still being investigated.