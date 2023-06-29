Kanhaiyalal’s killers should be punished soon: Gehlot to Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to punish the murderers of Kanhaiyalal at the earliest.



Kanhaiyalal, a tailor, was beheaded in Udaipur a year ago on June 28 when he was at his shop.

The Rajasthan CM said on Wednesday that it is an open and shut case which has clear evidence available. “In such a case, no punishment to the accused even after a year is quite sad’, he said.

While Gehlot made the appeal to Shah for announcing quick punishment for the accused, he also said that Rajasthan government has announced strictest punishment like hanging till death to rape and murder accused within a month by making trials go fast in the cases.

The Rajasthan Police arrested the dreadful criminals, who slit the throat of Kanhaiyalal within four hours after the murder and law and order situation was normalised within hours in the state.

“On the same night, the NIA took over the case, maybe they received input of an international conspiracy in the case,” he said, adding that state agencies cooperated fully with the central agency.

“Earliest punishment should be announced for the accused,” he repeated.

It needs to be mentioned here that Shah will be visiting Jaipur and Udaipur on Friday.

