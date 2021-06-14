Spread the love



















Kannada actor dies in road mishap, family decides to donate his organs

Bengaluru: Kannada theatre personality and national film award winner Sanchari Vijay, who met with an accident on June 12, died late afternoon on Monday. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep announced his death on Twitter here.

The news has sent shockwaves among his fans and co-stars. Kiccha Sudeep was one of the first to announce Sanchari Vijay’s death on Twitter.

Sanchari Vijay, aged about 38 years, had met with a road accident while riding pillion on his friend’s bike on June 12.

Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen on a bike when it skidded and hit an electric pole at J. P. Nagar 7th Phase, southern suburb of Bengaluru, where he resided. While Naveen fractured his leg, Vijay was fatally injured on the right portion of his head and in the thigh region. The accident took place around 11.45 p.m. on Saturday. The two had gone out on the bike to buy medicines amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, the police said.

Based on a statement by Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar, the police has registered a case of reckless driving against Naveen.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, who has acted in a villainous role in Salman Khan starrer Dabang 3, took to Twitter to announce the news of Sanchari Vijay’s death, stating that it was very, very disheartening to accept that Vijay has breathed his last.

Sudeep, who had met the late actor before the lockdown, added, “Met him a couple of times just before this lockdown… All excited about his next film that’s due for release. Very sad. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

After his accident, Vijay was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was treated. After a surgery the hospital declared him brain dead on Monday noon and soon after this the actor’s family too declared that they have decided to donate his organs in the light of the irreversible brain damage.

A statement from Apollo Hospital prior to his death had stated that Vijay was on life support in the neuro ICU.

“Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol,” read an excerpt from the statement.

Neurosurgeon Arun Nayak said that Vijay’s health was very critical. “As he had a blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours is going to be critical,” the doctor had said after performing the operation.

According to the police, as per the statement given by Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar, the actor had gone with his friend Navin to buy medicine. “Kumar has complained that Navin’s carelessness led to the accident,” the police said.

Kannada actor and social media humourist Danish Sait said that “How unfortunate this is. I just saw the news saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever.”

Sanchari Vijay’s medical expenses were being take care of by the foundation run by Deputy Chief Minister, C. N. Ashwath Narayan.

A statement released from the office of Narayan read, “Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has come forward to bear the full treatment expenses of national award-winning actor, Sanchari Vijay, who has been admitted to hospital after he got injured in a road accident. Narayan called up the head of the Apollo Hospital administration on Monday morning and enquired about the health status of the actor. He also requested the hospital administration not to take the amount toward treatment expenses from any family member of Vijay.”

Sanchari Vijay entered the industry with the film Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. His filmography included Kannada movies like Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi to name a few. He received massive praise for the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which fetched him a National Film Award.

