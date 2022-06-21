Kannada actor Diganth suffers injury during vacation in Goa

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Diganth is being airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru after he suffered a neck injury while performing a backflip.

According to sources, Digant has suffered injury in his neck, back and leg. Following initial treatment in Goa, the actor is being airlifted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Diganth had gone to Goa on a family trip with his wife and actress Indrita Ray. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Diganth’s popular movies include ‘Pancharangi’, ‘Lifu Istene’ and ‘Gaalipata’.