Kannada actor Puneeth’s final journey to begin at 6 am on Sunday



Bengaluru: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral procession will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday and it has also been decided to conduct final rites by noon at Kanteera Studio premises in Bengaluru.

The decision has been taken in consultation with his family members. Puneeth’s body will be laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar. His mother Pravathamma Rajkumar is also buried beside Dr Rajkumar.

Final viewing will be allowed throughout Saturday night till Sunday morning. The procession will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday from Kanteerava Stadium and reach Kanteera Studio premises in Bengaluru. Entries for fans and private persons are banned there. The government has erected giant screens around the studio to enable fans to view the final rites.

Meanwhile, senior Tamil actor Sharath Kumar came down to Bengaluru to pay his last respects to the departed soul. As Sharath Kumar stood before the mortal remains of Puneeth, tears gushed out of his eyes and he wept his heart out. Famous actor Prakash Raj said that the pain of untimely death of Puneeth is unbearable. He said he is feeling orphaned.

