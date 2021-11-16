Spread the love



















Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind dials ‘100’ with crime thriller



Bengaluru: Popular Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind is ready to treat audiences with ‘100’, a crime thriller to be released on November 19. He has also directed the movie and is seen in a rugged look.

Actress Rachita Ram and Poorna are in the lead roles. The music is composed by ‘KGF’-fame Ravi Basrur while cinematography is by Satya Hegde. The film is produced by M. Ramesh Reddy and Uma under Suraj Production banner.

The posters and promos of the crime thriller have created a buzz among the audience. The plot revolves around the latest events in social networking and mobile technology. The movie also dwells on the disturbing and dark side of social media.

Ramesh Aravind, mostly seen in soft, romantic characters is coming out with a new avatar as a police officer. The film’s team says Ramesh Aravind will also be seen in a chase scene involving more than 100 vehicles.

Vishwakarna, Prakash Belawadi, Shobhraj, Raju Talikote are seen in major roles.

