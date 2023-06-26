Kannada film producer files complaint against wife who lodges counter case

Bengaluru: Kannada film producer and actor has lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police alleging that his wife “is a drug addict” and has an affair with a drug peddler, police said on Monday, adding that his wife also lodged a counter complaint.

T. Chandrashekar, the actor and producer had lodged the complaint with Chennammanakere Achukattu police station in Bengaluru. The police said the complaint mentions that Chandrashekar was away and when he came back home he caught the drug peddler and his wife in a compromising position at his home.

When Chandrashekar questioned this, his wife and the drug peddler allegedly assaulted him. He then lodged a complaint against his wife.

The complainant alleged that his wife is a drug addict and though he made attempts to bring her out from this addiction, he had failed. Instead, she started having an affair with the drug peddler to procure drugs, Chandrashekar had alleged.

His wife also lodged a counter complaint, said police. She alleged that Chandrashekar had threatened that he would get her arrested in a drug case. She told police that her husband had blackmailed that he would keep drugs at home and get her arrested.

She maintained in her complaint that her friend was assaulted and attacked with a knife by her husband.

